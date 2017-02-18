Boyd Collar Nolen & Tuggle open new office in Gwinnett
Kimberli C. Withrow, a recently elevated partner at Boyd Collar Nolen & Tuggle, will lead the office and counsel clients in Northeast Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC