Bookstore News: February 24, 2017

The downloadable audio site for indie bookstores sets opening date; New Georgia bookstore to books by the pound; a Nevada shops announces plans to close; and more. Libro.fm Begins Offering Audiobook Memberships: The downloadable audiobook service that works with independent bookstores will begin offering customers memberships on March 1. Customers who sign up get their first audiobook for $0.99 and pay $14.99 each month for one title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.