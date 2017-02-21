BOC hires consultant for SPLOST manag...

BOC hires consultant for SPLOST management

Thursday Feb 23

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved to negotiate contract terms and rates with Moreland Altobelli and Associates for the 2016 SPLOST program management consultant services at its Tuesday legislative meeting. Commission members and staff heard presentations from the top two evaluated companies seeking the contract during a public meeting that followed Monday's work session.

