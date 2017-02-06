Bankruptcy filing shows lucrative adoption agency left with $57,000
Channel 2 Action News has obtained a newly filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy showing an adoption agency that made millions of dollars in recent years is now left with $57,000. The California-based Independent Adoption Agency, which has serviced hundreds of metro Atlanta families, also lists clients and their personal information as creditors while employee information is redacted.
