Aurora Theatre Celebrates Spring with the Bridges of Madison County, Carnaval Brasileiro, and More

Spring is on the horizon, which means Aurora Theatre is abloom with a wide variety of programming for Atlanta audiences! Guests can get swept away in the whirlwind romance with The Bridges of Madison County, explore a splintered world of strange imaginings during the world premiere production SWEEP, dance to the beat of Brazilian rhythms during Teatro Aurora's presentation of Carnaval Brasileiro and enjoy a heavy dose of laughter during Aurora Comedy Nights courtesy of the city's best comedians.

