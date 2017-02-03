Auburn linebacker target Tyler Taylor commits to LSU
Four-star inside linebacker Tyler Taylor chose LSU over Auburn during an announcement at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Lanier High School product also had Auburn and Oklahoma in his final schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC