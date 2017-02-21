Ascent Hospitality Acquires 292-Room ...

Ascent Hospitality Acquires 292-Room Huntsville Marriott At The Space And Rocket Center

Ascent Hospitality, a leading hotel management and development company based in Buford, GA announced today that it has acquired the 292-room Huntsville Marriott at the Space and Rocket Center. Ascent will invest $10 million to modernize and renovate the property's guest rooms, meeting rooms, public spaces, as well as the pool and lobby areas.

