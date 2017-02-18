Acting Troupe of Lambert to Host Smiley for Kylie Cabaret This Month
Did you know that one out of every 280 children in the US will be diagnosed with cancer before they reach the age of 20? And less than 4% of the National Cancer Institute's Budget goes to childhood cancer research. On February 25th, 2017 at 6:00PM, the Acting Troupe of Lambert is sponsoring our annual "Smiley for Kylie Cabaret" in the Lambert High School auditorium , to raise money for childhood cancer research.
