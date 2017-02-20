2017 Black Book Used Car Depreciation...

2017 Black Book Used Car Depreciation Forecast

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. February 27, 2017; Black Book on Monday released its latest joint depreciation report with Fitch Ratings; an analysis that projected 2017 vehicle depreciation to reach 17.8 percent based on estimated new-model sales of 17.0 million.

