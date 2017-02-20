2017 Black Book Used Car Depreciation Forecast
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. February 27, 2017; Black Book on Monday released its latest joint depreciation report with Fitch Ratings; an analysis that projected 2017 vehicle depreciation to reach 17.8 percent based on estimated new-model sales of 17.0 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan 29
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC