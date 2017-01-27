Women ranked 17th in preseason coaches' pollPhoenix men ranked 25th Today at
Cumberland women's tennis is ranked 17th in the NAIA preseason coaches' top 25 poll released this week by the national office. The Phoenix and first-year head coach Norman Kalkhoff return four letterwinners from last season's club that finished 12-9 overall and reached the NAIA Championships for the fourth time in program history and the first since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC