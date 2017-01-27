Women ranked 17th in preseason coaches' pollPhoenix men ranked 25th Today at

Women ranked 17th in preseason coache...

Women ranked 17th in preseason coaches' poll

Cumberland women's tennis is ranked 17th in the NAIA preseason coaches' top 25 poll released this week by the national office. The Phoenix and first-year head coach Norman Kalkhoff return four letterwinners from last season's club that finished 12-9 overall and reached the NAIA Championships for the fourth time in program history and the first since 2013.

