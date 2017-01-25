Wendy's manager accused of probing male employees with spatula, exposing himself, and demanding sex
In case we needed any more reasons not to eat at Wendy's, two men allege that the general manager of Norcross, Georgia location fondled them, asked for sex, and exposed himself, and when they complained about it, he threatened to have them deported back to Mexico. Mario Martinez and Gabriel Salas were both cooks at the fast food restaurant.
