Top 50 Promised Land Difference Makers Award Winners in America---For 2017
Over eleven years ago, The Livseys' created the "Promised Land Difference Maker Awards", that acknowledge Americans of all races who are visionaries, and are keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream, alive, not for fanfare or community recognition, but merely by the way they choose to make a difference one person at a time. 1925 Tom Livsey's grandfather Robert Livsey purchased a third of the 1500 acres known as 'The Promised Land' Plantation', and the original Thomas Maguire plantation house, affectionately referred to as 'The Big House'.
