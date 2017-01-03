Tips for talking about racial bullying
A month later in suburban Dacula, Georgia, a young Muslim American high school teacher, who wears a religious head scarf, received a note telling her to "hang yourself" with it. WebMD medical editor and pediatrician Dr. Hansa Barghava recently wrote a blog post about these type of bullying incidents, arguing they can be teachable moments for parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
|Counties find loopholes to issue license plates... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Mary
|27
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Ehtan
|2
|Church sign saying 'Satan made gays' covered in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC