These Unicorn Macarons Are Our New Fa...

These Unicorn Macarons Are Our New Favorite Food Trend

Teen Vogue

The unicorn beauty trend has recently morphed into the unicorn food trend, from which we've already seen the mystical glory of unicorn cheesecake , unicorn hot chocolate , and even unicorn toast . And hey, we love us some unicorn-themed sparkly pastel treats, but let's be honest for a second - most of these foods are kind of just extensions of the rainbow food trend, and there isn't really anything distinctly, undisputedly unicorn about them... until unicorn macarons came along, a dessert with the actual breathtaking face of a unicorn hand painted onto it.

