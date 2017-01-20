Store owner shot in face, hand during...

Store owner shot in face, hand during robbery attempt

The owner of a Gwinnett County business is recovering after being shot in the face and hand during a robbery attempt at the store late Sunday night. According to police, three suspects entered the store and demanded cash.

