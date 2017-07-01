Store Clerk Shot Four Times in Robbery
The Gwinnett Patch reports 01-07-2017 in Tucker, Georgia, a 37-year-old clerk was working alone at the Discount Grocery Store, at 6330 Lawrenceville Hwy., in unincorporated Gwinnett near Tucker on New Year's Day. He called 911 at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, saying he'd been robbed by three men, all with handguns.
