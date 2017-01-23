Primerica invests in Archion shared storage
Archion Technologies , a provider of ultra high performance shared storage solutions for media workflows, has sold an EditStor system to Duluth, GA-based Primerica, Inc., the distributor of financial products to middle income households in North America. The storage solution will be used on assignments by the company's editors while traveling across North America to various live company events.
