Police: Woman found partially decomposed outside Gwinnett County home
Police say they were called to a home in the 800 block of James Road in Lawrenceville around 1 p.m. by the homeowner who told them a dead woman was found in a plastic storage bin in the front yard. The woman was showing the beginning signs of decomposition, according to authorities, who added that they are not sure of the woman's age.
