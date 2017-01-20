Phoenix drop to 18th, five individuals ranked for CUCumberland...

Cumberland dropped one spot to 18th in the NAIA wrestling coaches' top 20 poll and five individuals Sammy Rosario, Brandon Weber, Nate Croley, Orlando Nawade and Kyle Delaune are all ranked in their respective weight classes, as announced late Wednesday by the national office. Rosario remained fifth at 133, with the Cartersville, Ga., native winning all three duals last week to earn Mid-South Conference and NAIA Wrestler of the Week honors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.