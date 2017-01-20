Phoenix drop to 18th, five individuals ranked for CUCumberland...
Cumberland dropped one spot to 18th in the NAIA wrestling coaches' top 20 poll and five individuals Sammy Rosario, Brandon Weber, Nate Croley, Orlando Nawade and Kyle Delaune are all ranked in their respective weight classes, as announced late Wednesday by the national office. Rosario remained fifth at 133, with the Cartersville, Ga., native winning all three duals last week to earn Mid-South Conference and NAIA Wrestler of the Week honors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC