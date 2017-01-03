Northside Hospital-Forsyth welcomes f...

Northside Hospital-Forsyth welcomes first baby of 2017

The Micus began 2017 as a couple, but it only took a few hours to become a family of three. At 5:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Noah Micu was the first baby in born in Forsyth County in 2017 at Northside-Hospital Forsyth to Georgiana and Elian Micu, of Duluth.

Chicago, IL

