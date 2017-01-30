Nick Gordon Shares Bobbi Kristina Brown Pics Almost 2 Years to the...
Nick Gordon took to Twitter on Monday to share intimate photos of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, just one day before the two-year anniversary of her 2015 hospitalization. The pics include one of Brown smiling, and another of the two kissing while her engagement ring is on full display.
