New Name Points Missions Agency into the Future
Strategy and security advances drive The Mission Society's new identity as TMS Global Contact: Ty Mays , 770-256-8710 NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Mission Society has unveiled a new name that aims to further sharpen the focus and effectiveness of its wide-ranging work among some of the least-reached peoples around the world. As TMS Global , the interdenominational agency believes its training, church planting and mobilization efforts will be multiplied through a new name that looks to the future while holding onto its past.
