New Name Points Missions Agency into ...

New Name Points Missions Agency into the Future

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Strategy and security advances drive The Mission Society's new identity as TMS Global Contact: Ty Mays , 770-256-8710 NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Mission Society has unveiled a new name that aims to further sharpen the focus and effectiveness of its wide-ranging work among some of the least-reached peoples around the world. As TMS Global , the interdenominational agency believes its training, church planting and mobilization efforts will be multiplied through a new name that looks to the future while holding onto its past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 18 Big b 144
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Jan 18 Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Minority voters and candidates in a racially di... Oct '16 Harrisson 27
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC