New details emerge on last year's discovery of skull, bones along I-985

New details have emerged on Gwinnett County Police's discovery last year of a woman's bones in a suitcase along Interstate 985 near Buford. The woman, between 20 and 29 years old, was probably Asian Indian or Eastern Indian and between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 5 inches tall, police said in a Tuesday news release, which included the release of a sketch of her face.

