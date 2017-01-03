Max Wix
Mr. Max Wix, 75, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born September 29, 1941 in the New Georgia community of Paulding County, the son of the late Mr. Luther Wix and the late Mrs. Deedie Lenora Caldwell Wix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
|Counties find loopholes to issue license plates... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Mary
|27
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Ehtan
|2
|Church sign saying 'Satan made gays' covered in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC