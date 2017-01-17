March for Life Set for Monday

March for Life Set for Monday

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Gen Wilson, Georgia Right to Life , 770-339-6880 NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Thousands of pro-life supporters are expected to take part Monday in the annual March for Life in downtown Atlanta. The event, sponsored by Georgia Right to Life , will begin at 11 a.m. at Liberty Plaza, located on Capitol Avenue across the street from the State Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Wed Big b 144
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Wed Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Wed Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Wed Marti 1
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Minority voters and candidates in a racially di... Oct '16 Harrisson 27
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC