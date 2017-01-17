Loved ones of woman found dead in storage bin speak out
Loved ones of a woman found dead and stuffed inside a storage bin in Lawrenceville are asking the public for help in hopes police can find her killer. Gwinnett County police tell CBS46 they have little leads to go on and have named no suspects and made no arrests after the death of 42-year-old Selethel Zeno.
