Loved ones of woman found dead in sto...

Loved ones of woman found dead in storage bin speak out

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Loved ones of a woman found dead and stuffed inside a storage bin in Lawrenceville are asking the public for help in hopes police can find her killer. Gwinnett County police tell CBS46 they have little leads to go on and have named no suspects and made no arrests after the death of 42-year-old Selethel Zeno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 18 Big b 144
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Jan 18 Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Minority voters and candidates in a racially di... Oct '16 Harrisson 27
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,136,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC