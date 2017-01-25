Local man killed in Gwinnett wreck

A local man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County, according to police. Juan Garcia Alanis, 24, of Douglasville, was wearing his seatbelt but was thrown from his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee on a curve near I-985, according to a Gwinnett County Police report.

