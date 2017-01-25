Local man killed in Gwinnett wreck
A local man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County, according to police. Juan Garcia Alanis, 24, of Douglasville, was wearing his seatbelt but was thrown from his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee on a curve near I-985, according to a Gwinnett County Police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC