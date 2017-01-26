Learn to cast lines Feb. 3-4 at inaugural Atlanta Fly Fishing Show in Duluth
Lured by more than $60,000 in door prizes, Georgia and southeastern area anglers have their eyes on the inaugural Atlanta Fly Fishing Show at the Infinite Energy Center. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
