JVCKENWOOD introduces new ProTalk TK-3230DX two-way radio

Tuesday Jan 17

JVCKENWOOD extends their comprehensive line-up of KENWOOD ProTalk branded radios with the introduction of the new TK-3230DX portable, updating the iconic TK-3230 with a new design and expanded features. The ergonomic design makes it more comfortable to hold and the UHF TK-3230DX adds 35 more pre-stored frequencies for a total of 99 and increases privacy codes to 207.

