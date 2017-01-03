High school scoreboard: Buford girls ...

High school scoreboard: Buford girls roll past Clark Central for region win

18 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Buford's Audrey Weiner scored 25 points in a 73-34 Region 8-AAAAA win against Clark Central on Wednesday in Athens. Tory Ozment put up 12 points for the Lady Wolves .

