Gwinnett firefighters have items stolen from personal vehicles

20 hrs ago

Less than a week after guns were stolen from the personal vehicles of firefighters at a south Forsyth fire station, several fire stations in Gwinnett have also reported break-ins. Per the Gwinnett County Police Department, four fire stations and one former station experienced vehicle break-ins with thefts from vehicles of on-duty firefighters between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

