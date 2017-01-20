Georgia pensioner makes outrageous pr...

Georgia pensioner makes outrageous proposition as she dances with her physical therapist

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

This is the hilarious moment a mischievous 94-year-old tells her carer to leave his wife as they dance together. While Pearl Moses and her carer Larry Ozoh slowly swayed in her home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on December 8 - their last physical therapy appointment - the pair discussed her relationship status, along with daughter Janet Hanson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Minority voters and candidates in a racially di... Oct '16 Harrisson 27
News Counties find loopholes to issue license plates... (May '08) Oct '16 Mary 27
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Ehtan 2
News Church sign saying 'Satan made gays' covered in... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Sneaky Pete 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,598

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC