Georgia mother whose 7-year-old was mauled by pit bulls 'livid'

A Georgia mother doesn't think misdemeanor charges are enough for the owner of the pit bulls that mauled her 7-year-old son. Last Christmas Eve, Tracy Dowdy Fain heard her son, Ethan, screaming from his grandmother's backyard - a pair of dogs had pulled him over the fence separating her yard from the neighbor's, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.