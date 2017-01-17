Georgia county commissioner urged to resign after denouncing Rep. John Lewis as a racist piga
After he called Atlanta congressman John Lewis a 'racist pig' on social media, Republican politician Tommy Hunter is the target of protesters calling for him to step down from his county commissioner job. Mr. Hunter took aim at the longtime Georgia Democrat and revered civil rights leader in a pair of Facebook posts published over the weekend after Mr. Lewis publicly criticized the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump in a recent interview.
