GBI's scrap metal database helped Barrow authorities ID Comcast theft suspect

A Lawrenceville man's arrest in November on a charge of stealing more than $56,000 in generator batteries was attributed this week to evidence found on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Secondary Metals Recyclers Database. The database showed the suspect sold numerous items to a salvage yard and it also provided the suspect's picture and images of the stolen items, according to the GBI.

