GA: Gwinnett Approves $1.56B Budget - with a Few Late Additions

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $1.564 billion budget for 2017 - one that included a few late, big-dollar additions. The adopted budget is about $800,000 larger than the one proposed by Chairman Charlotte Nash in November.

