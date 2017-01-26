Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh Sandwiches are now on Jimmy Carter Blvd
A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop is now open and ready to serve on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, Georgia. "Since we opened our first store five years ago, we've grown to 10 locations overall, with this being our second Jimmy John's location in Norcross" said Chris Bastecki, owner of the newest Jimmy John's in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC