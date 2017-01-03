Fire damages service area at Stone Mountain Nissan dealership
A fire overnight Thursday burned cars in a Gwinnett County car dealership's service center, and authorities aren't sure what caused it. Tommy Rutledge with the Gwinnett County fire department said when firefighters were able to force their way into the dealership, they found a vehicle on fire, near several other vehicles.
