Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarters Of Same-Store Sales ...

Fazoli's today announced year-end achievements for 2016 with the signing of 11 franchise agreements to develop a total of 25 new restaurants nationwide. In addition, the brand marked a record breaking 15 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth and opened five restaurants, most recently in Washington, Missouri and Bonaire, Georgia.

