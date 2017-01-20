CSR Manager
Job Description National print and promotional products distributor is looking for a CSR manager that would be located in Suwanee, GA. Responsibilities would include oversight of approximately 24 CSR's, 10 of which are located in Suwanee and 14 being located in the southeast.
