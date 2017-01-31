Couple sentenced for keeping teenage son locked in basement
A former college football linebacker and his wife were sentenced to 20 years in prison for locking their teenage son in a squalid basement, where he was forced to use a large plastic jar as a toilet, authorities said. Recardo and Therian Wimbush were sentenced Monday on three counts of second-degree cruelty for keeping their oldest son for 18 months in a small basement that locked from the outside, with just a box spring and mattress, with no access to books, entertainment or his siblings in what Judge Deborah Fluker called "unusual, inhumane and harsh" treatment, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Sun
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan 18
|Marti
|1
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC