Couple sentenced for keeping teenage son locked in basement

A former college football linebacker and his wife were sentenced to 20 years in prison for locking their teenage son in a squalid basement, where he was forced to use a large plastic jar as a toilet, authorities said. Recardo and Therian Wimbush were sentenced Monday on three counts of second-degree cruelty for keeping their oldest son for 18 months in a small basement that locked from the outside, with just a box spring and mattress, with no access to books, entertainment or his siblings in what Judge Deborah Fluker called "unusual, inhumane and harsh" treatment, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.