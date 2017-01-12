Cobb Sheriff's unit: Nurse bilked patients for about $10K
A woman working for a nursing services agency has been arrested after making nearly $10,000 in fraudulent purchases on credit cards she stole from two patients she was caring for, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fraud Unit.
