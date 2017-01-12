Bones in suitcase still a mystery but...

Bones in suitcase still a mystery but new leads investigated

" Authorities are getting fresh leads on the possible identity of a woman whose skull and bones were found inside a suitcase along a Georgia freeway outside Atlanta. Ted Bailey, an investigator with the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, says authorities will check out a tip from a relative about a missing female from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

