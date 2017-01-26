Bobby Brown wears jacket with daughte...

Bobby Brown wears jacket with daughter's image on the back

'My angel in heaven': Bobby Brown pays tribute to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina in a bomber jacket with her image on the back On Thursday, R&B singer Bobby Brown was seen out wearing a bomber jacket with a photo of the late Bobbi Kristina on the back as he headed to a meeting in the Woodland Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

