Barrow County man remains in jail weeks after deputies seized guns and knives during arrest

A Barrow County man remains in jail almost a month after authorities said officers had to force him off the roadway in a high-speed chase in which he was driving a stolen vehicle and armed with six firearms and several knives. The pursuit covered more than 30 miles and only ended when a Georgia State Patrol trooper initiated a maneuver that forced the vehicle off the roadway, according to a Barrow County Sheriff's report.

