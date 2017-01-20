2017 Georgia football recruiting: Bul...

2017 Georgia football recruiting: Bulldogs land 4-star safety DeAngelo Gibbs

Four-star safety DeAngelo Gibbs, from Grayson High in Loganville, Ga., committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday in the Under Armour All-American game. This is a huge get for Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

