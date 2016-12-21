Traffic stop leads to 5 drug charges

A Commerce Police Department traffic stop on Lakeview Drive for a cracked windshield and a suspended registration resulted in five drug charges lodged against a Commerce man. Bryan Eugene Whitman, 43, of 424 Heritage Hills Drive, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent do distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule 4 substance.

