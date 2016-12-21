Officers shoot man they say confronted them with knife in Buford
Police officers shot a man who confronted them with a knife Saturday night in Buford when they responded to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident involving Gwinnett County Police officers and suspect Stephan Richardson, 23, who remains at Gwinnett Medical Center receiving treatment.
