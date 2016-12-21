Maurice Walker

Wednesday Dec 21

Fresh new voice talent out of Atlanta, Georgia, Maurice brings your script to life with his youthful energy! His voice appeals to all ages! Whether the script calls for a vibrant and inviting tone, directed towards a younger crowd, or if you need a professional and commanding tone for corporate reads; Maurice has that and everything in between. His voice has been described as articulate, authentic, believable, bold, confident, conversational, deep, edgy, inviting, rich and professional Maurice received voice-over/ voice acting training in Norcross Georgia at the YourAct acting school under the coaching of Della Cole.

