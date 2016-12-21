Labor Department fines Georgia waste firm for violations
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division's Atlanta District Office has found that Southern Sanitation, Loganville, Georgia, violated the overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act . According to a report by the Department of Labor, investigators found the waste management company failed to pay overtime to 32 employees.
