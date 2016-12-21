Labor Department fines Georgia waste ...

Labor Department fines Georgia waste firm for violations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Recycling Today

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division's Atlanta District Office has found that Southern Sanitation, Loganville, Georgia, violated the overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act . According to a report by the Department of Labor, investigators found the waste management company failed to pay overtime to 32 employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 4 hr Tonyajean 138
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Minority voters and candidates in a racially di... Oct '16 Harrisson 27
News Counties find loopholes to issue license plates... (May '08) Oct '16 Mary 27
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Ehtan 2
News Church sign saying 'Satan made gays' covered in... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Sneaky Pete 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,255

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC